Chargers' Antonio Gates: Throwback performance in win

Gates led the way in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Jets with six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on eight targets.

Gates stepped up in a big way in the absence of fellow tight end Hunter Henry (kidney). The 37-year-old tight end got position on 22-year-old rookie safety Jamal Adams for a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter while blowing past his previous season-highs in catches (three) and yards (32). Gates may not have much gas left in the tank speed-wise, but the savvy veteran can still create space with his big body.