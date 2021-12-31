James (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

James was active for last week's loss to Houston but didn't see the field, but he was able to get clear of the injury report for Week 17. The 25-year-old has 103 tackles (67 solo), two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 13 games this season.