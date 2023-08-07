Hopkins didn't participate in Sunday's scrimmage due to an undisclosed injury, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Although it's unclear what ailment Hopkins is dealing with, he's battling a physical issue that has prevented him from kicking over the past week, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. He's competing with Cameron Dicker for the Chargers' kicking job, and a timetable for Hopkins' return remains to be seen.
