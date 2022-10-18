Hopkins (hamstring) said he felt "a pop" in his leg after his first kicking attempt in Monday's 19-16 win against Denver, though he managed to play through this issue for the remainder of the contest, href="https://twitter.com/jeffphowe/status/1582214707783823360">Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Hopkins came into this game without an injury designation after missing last week's win against the Browns with a quadriceps injury, which also limited him in practice Thursday and Friday. The 31-year-old temporarily exited with a hamstring injury in the second quarter before returning to convert a 37-yard field goal with less than one minute remaining in the first half, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Hopkins also appeared to be in considerable pain on his three remaining field-goal tries, though he still hit a 39-yard game-winner in overtime. While the exact nature and severity of this new issue are still unclear, the veteran will now have a slightly shorter week to recover before Sunday's game against the Seahawks.