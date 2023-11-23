Everett (chest) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Everett was also limited Wednesday, so the tight end may need to log a full session Friday in order to avoid approaching Sunday night's contest against the Ravens with an injury designation. If Everett -- who was sidelined Week 11 -- returns to the mix this weekend, he'll profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option after having compiled a 21-167-2 line on 27 targets through eight games to date this season.