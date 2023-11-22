Everett (chest) is participating in practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Everett missed the Week 11 loss to the Packers due to a chest injury he suffered in the previous game, but he's back on the practice field as the Chargers begin preparing to face the Ravens on Sunday. The extent of Everett's practice participation has yet to be clarified, but this is a step in the right direction regardless after the starting tight end didn't practice at all the previous week.