Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Everett (back) is day-to-day, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Everett departed Sunday's game against the Lions early in the second half due to a back injury and was unable to return, finishing Week 10 with no catches on two targets. Outside of two touchdown grabs in eight appearances this season, he's been contained to 21 receptions (on 27 targets) for 167 yards. Wednesday's practice report may set the stage for Everett's potential to play Sunday, Nov. 19 at Green Bay.