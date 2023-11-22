Everett (chest) was limited at practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Everett didn't practice at all last week, so his ability to practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- has the tight end trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday night's game against the Ravens. That said, Everett will need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid heading into the weekend with a Week 12 injury designation.
