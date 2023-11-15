Everett (back) didn't practice Wednesday.
The Chargers consider Everett day-to-day following his early exit from Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Lions. If he isn't available Sunday at Green Bay, the Chargers likely will turn to some combination of Donald Parham (hip - DNP), Stone Smartt and Nick Vannett in a committee at tight end.
