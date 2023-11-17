Everett (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Everett has battled myriad injuries throughout the season, and the latest is a chest injury that he picked up in the Week 10 loss to Detroit. The chest injury will keep the tight end off the field Sunday in Green Bay, which should lead to more playing time for Donald Parham. Everett's next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Ravens.