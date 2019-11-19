Henry caught six of nine targets for 69 yards in Monday night's 24-17 loss to the Chiefs. He also hauled in a successful two-point conversion.

Henry was again regularly utilized by quarterback Philip Rivers, placing third on the Chargers in both receptions and targets on the evening. His two-point grab also offered a little bonus to another solid fantasy showing. Through seven appearances this season, Henry is averaging 70 receiving yards per game, making him one of the more reliable tight ends across the league.