Henry is considered the team's top priority in free agency, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Retaining Henry has seemingly been the Chargers main concern since the end of the season, to the point where it seems like a foregone conclusion the team would ultimately place a franchise tag on their star tight end should they ultimately fail to lock-in a long-term deal. The 25-year-old has been an obvious weapon when on the field, but missing 22 games over the past four seasons could ultimately keep the tight end's market slightly depreciated. The Chargers certainly aren't hurting for cap space, particularly after it was announced long-time franchise icon, Philip Rivers, would not return to the team for his 17th professional season, but a new signal caller will inevitably eat into that cap figure this offseason. The Chargers will have until March 16, 11:59 a.m. ET to offer the fourth-year tight end the franchise tag.