Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to be retained
Henry is considered the team's top priority in free agency, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Retaining Henry has seemingly been the Chargers main concern since the end of the season, to the point where it seems like a foregone conclusion the team would ultimately place a franchise tag on their star tight end should they ultimately fail to lock-in a long-term deal. The 25-year-old has been an obvious weapon when on the field, but missing 22 games over the past four seasons could ultimately keep the tight end's market slightly depreciated. The Chargers certainly aren't hurting for cap space, particularly after it was announced long-time franchise icon, Philip Rivers, would not return to the team for his 17th professional season, but a new signal caller will inevitably eat into that cap figure this offseason. The Chargers will have until March 16, 11:59 a.m. ET to offer the fourth-year tight end the franchise tag.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Finds end zone in finale•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Another tepid stat line•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Target volume continues to drop•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Hits paydirt against Jags•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Posts complete dud•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Another nice showing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.