Henry caught five of his six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Chiefs.

He finished the season with 55 receptions, 652 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 12 games. Henry easily set career highs in just about every major statistical category save for touchdown receptions, but a five-week stretch to end the season in which he posted just 16 catches, 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns puts a damper on what should have been a breakout year for the fourth-year tight end. While the Chargers have a number of important free agents to make decisions on, it seems entirely likely the team will either franchise tag or re-sign Henry to a lucrative extension in the offseason, as the 25-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. A history of Injuries ultimately could keep his price tag in check, as the 2016 second-round pick has never played a full 16-game season in the NFL, most recently suffering a knee fracture which kept him out four games in 2019.