Chargers' Hunter Henry: Gets into end zone during loss
Henry secured four of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 26-24 loss to the Raiders on Thursday.
The highlight of Henry's night came on a two-yard touchdown reception with 8:24 remaining in the second quarter. Otherwise, the third-year tight end was kept quiet, and he was unable to come up with his only target on the Chargers' last-gasp drive in the fourth quarter. Henry had been trending upward in recent game, posting at least 84 receiving yards in three of the four contests prior to Thursday's game. However, his yardage tally against the Raiders qualified as a season low, so he'll look to bounce back against the Chiefs in a Week 11 Monday night divisional matchup Nov. 18.
