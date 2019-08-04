Chargers' Hunter Henry: Leaves practice due to illness
Henry exited Saturday's joint practice session since he wasn't feeling well and received an IV, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Henry watched from the sideline for the second half of Saturday's practice, but coach Anthony Lynn said he should be fine. The 24-year-old figures to make a return to the practice field relatively quickly.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Flashes excellent hands•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Keeps progressing nicely•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Feeling good at offseason program•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Slated for rehab-free offseason•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Still working his way back•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Sees minimal work in season debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...