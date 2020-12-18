Henry brought in five of seven targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 30-27 overtime win over the Raiders on Thursday night.

The athletic tight end locked in a solid fantasy night early courtesy of a 10-yard touchdown grab in the latter portion of the first quarter that opened the scoring on the night for both teams. Henry went on to post his second-highest yardage total since Week 2, and he's now just 40 yards away from exceeding the career-high 652 receiving yards he recorded last season over 12 games. The fourth-year pro will look to accomplish the feat in a Week 16 divisional contest against the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 27.