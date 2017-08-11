Cumberland missed Friday's practice due to leg soreness, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Cumberland has been one the stars of training camp thus far, routinely using his speed to fly by mismatched linebackers. That being said, the veteran TE figures to see only a small amount of playing time, with Hunter Henry, Antonio Gates and Sean McGrath (knee) listed above him on the depth chart. It's unclear whether Cumberland will participate in Sunday's preseason game against the Seahawks, but more information should come in the following days.