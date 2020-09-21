Kelley carried the ball a team-high 23 times for 64 yards and caught two of three targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City.

It's noteworthy that Kelley saw a bigger workload than Austin Ekeler in a close game, with the rookie getting 25 touches to the more senior back's 20 -- although Ekeler was more productive with 148 scrimmage yards. The Chargers' backfield increasingly looks like a 1A/1B arrangement rather than Kelley being confined to backup duties, but that could still lead to big numbers for both backs in Week 3 against a Panthers run defense that's already been lit up by Josh Jacobs and Leonard Fournette this season.