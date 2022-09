Herbert (ribs), who's listed as questionable, will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Herbert didn't practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday, but as expected, the team will put him through a workout during pregame ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff before determining his status for Week 3. If Herbert is sidelined, Chase Daniel would draw the start in his place.