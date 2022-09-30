Herbert (ribs) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Houston.
Herbert gutted out the fractured rib cartilage he suffered Week 2 last Sunday against the Jaguars, completing 25 of 45 passes for 297 yards, one touchdown and one interception while playing all 58 snaps on offense. After capping Week 4 prep with back-to-back full practices, his status isn't in question for Sunday, but he will be without Keenan Allen (hamstring) for a third consecutive contest and Jalen Guyton (torn ACL). As a result, wide receivers Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer, running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett figure to be Herbert's top targets this weekend.
