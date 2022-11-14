Herbert completed 21 of 35 passes for 196 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. He also ran the ball five times for 22 yards.

Herbert and the Chargers put together a brilliant opening drive that culminated in a wide-open touchdown to DeAndre Carter, but the offense was unable to score another touchdown from that point forward as the 49ers never allowed a big play. The superstar quarterback briefly was forced to leave the game to end the second quarter after taking a crushing hit, but after passing concussion protocols Herbert was allowed to return to the game. Up next is a pivotal divisional matchup against the Chiefs, who allowed Herbert to wrack up 334 passing yards in the Week 2 loss.