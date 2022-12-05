Herbert tallied 28 completions on 47 attempts for 335 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Raiders. He also tallied seven yards on five carries.

The Raiders' fearsome pass rush proved to be an issue for the Chargers all game long as Herbert struggled to find much rhythm. The star quarterback did complete passes to eight different targets, but the overwhelming majority went to just Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett, Austin Ekeler and Joshua Palmer. Los Angeles' erratic defense has essentially made Herbert a consistent top option most weeks, and it shouldn't change in the coming weeks with a number of dangerous teams still left on the schedule.