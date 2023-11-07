Allen caught eight of his nine targets for 77 yards in the 27-6 win over the Jets on Monday.

No Joshua Palmer (knee) and a toothless Jets offense basically set the stage for Allen to be the sole offensive contributor in this one. The veteran did make a terrific 23-yard catch near the right sideline towards the beginning of the fourth quarter that extended a drive which culminated in three points and a seemingly insurmountable two-touchdown lead, but otherwise it was a ho-hum outing for Allen, who surpassed 10,000 career receiving yards in the victory. Up next, a great matchup against a vulnerable Lions secondary in Week 10.