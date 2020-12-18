Allen (hamstring) secured one of three targets for 17 yards and lost a yard on his one rush attempt in the Chargers' 30-27 overtime win over the Raiders on Thursday night.

The veteran had been an iffy proposition to suit up heading into pregame warmups, and even though he was ultimately active, he played a much lesser role than customary. Allen's reception and yardage tallies were season lows, while he saw only one more target than in a Week 5 battle against the Saints during which he logged just 12 snaps due to back spasms. Allen will now have extra time to rest up ahead of a Week 16 contest against the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 27, a game in which he'll look to record the eight yards he needs to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive campaign.