Chargers' Keenan Allen: Sunday status in heavy doubt

Allen (hamstring) will test his hamstring before Sunday's game at Chicago but he apparently isn't optimistic about his chances to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen received the questionable tag after being unable to practice Thursday and Friday, but the fact coach Anthony Lynn already indicated Allen would see limited snaps even if he did play made it clear his availability was a serious question mark. Geremy Davis is likely to start opposite Mike Williams if he's ultimately held out.