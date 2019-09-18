Play

Kendricks (undisclosed) signed with the Chargers on Tuesday.

Kendricks joins Los Angeles with regular starter Hunter Henry (knee) out for 3-to-5 weeks with a tibia plateau fracture. The veteran is eligible to play in Week 2 after serving a suspension during the season opener as a member of the Patriots, but it remains to be seen what his role will be with his new team. Virgil Green and Sean Culkin are the only other active tight ends on the roster for the time being.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories