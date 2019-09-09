Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Let go by Pats
Kendricks (suspension) was released by the Patriots on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Kendricks was suspended for Sunday's season opener for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse, and he'll return to free agency without taking a regular-season snap with the Patriots. The 31-year-old should be eligible to play Week 2 if he signs elsewhere, though he was also dealing with an undisclosed injury at the end of the preseason.
