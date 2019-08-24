Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Suspended one game
Kendricks (undisclosed) will be suspended one game for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This suspension comes on top of an injury Kendricks picked up during the team's Thursday preseason contest. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com suggested the veteran tight end was already on the roster bubble prior to Saturday's announcement, with Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse and Stephen Anderson all noticeably performing better than Kendricks at different points throughout training camp. He'll be eligible to play Week 2 against the Dolphins should he make the Patriots' 53-man roster.
