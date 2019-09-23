Kendricks corralled one of his two targets for 13 yards in the 27-20 loss Sunday to the Texans.

The good news --- Kendricks was the only tight end to catch a pass Sunday. The bad news --- both Sean Culkin (44) and Virgil Green (27) significantly out-snapped Kendricks (11) throughout the contest. Considering the veteran tight end joined the team last week, the less-than-ideal snap count should be expected, but it's at least worth monitoring as the Chargers try to get by without Hunter Henry (knee) for an extended period. Still the extreme target share going to the likes of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler each week likely handicaps any sort of fantasy output for Kendricks.