Chargers' Matt Slauson: Tears bicep Sunday
Slauson (biceps) sustained a torn bicep in Sunday's win over the Broncos and is out for the season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Slausen underwent an MRI on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury, which will require season-ending surgery. Rookie third-round pick Dan Feeney slides into the starting role at left guard for the Chargers, and the team is also likely to add another offensive lineman to bolster their depth.
