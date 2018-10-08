Colts' Matt Slauson: Lands on IR
Slauson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Colts on Monday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
The Colts will have to locate a new right guard following Slauson's designation to IR. The team has not yet released the details of his injury and it's unclear if they plan to do so. In a corresponding move, Indianapolis brought in guard Evan Boehm to add some depth along the offensive line.
More News
-
Colts' Matt Slauson: Participating in spring drills•
-
Colts' Matt Slauson: Heading to Indianapolis•
-
Chargers' Matt Slauson: Hits injured reserve•
-
Chargers' Matt Slauson: Tears bicep Sunday•
-
Chargers' Matt Slauson: Exits Sunday with biceps injury•
-
Chargers' Matt Slauson: Full participant at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...