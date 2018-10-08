Slauson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Colts on Monday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

The Colts will have to locate a new right guard following Slauson's designation to IR. The team has not yet released the details of his injury and it's unclear if they plan to do so. In a corresponding move, Indianapolis brought in guard Evan Boehm to add some depth along the offensive line.