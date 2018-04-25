Colts' Matt Slauson: Participating in spring drills
Slauson (biceps) was participating in position and special teams drills Tuesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Slauson was placed on injured reserve by the Chargers in October after undergoing surgery on his torn biceps and signed a contract with the Colts in March. The 32-year-old participating at this point in the offseason is a good indication he avoided any major setbacks in his recovery process.
