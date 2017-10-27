Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Questionable for Sunday

Gordon (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game at New England.

Gordon followed up limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday with a full showing to wrap up the week, displaying his readiness for Sunday's Week 8 matchup. Consequently, his status really isn't in question as he prepares for a New England defense that has allowed 158.3 yards per game and six touchdowns to running backs through seven outings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories