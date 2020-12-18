Badgley made just one of his three field-goal attempts, but made both of his extra points in Thursday's 30-27 win over the Raiders.

Both of Badgley's misses came within the final four minutes of the game with the score deadlocked at 24-24. What's worse, both kicks pushed slightly left, including a 51-yard attempt with just under a minute left to play. Following Thursday's contest, the 25-year-old has slipped below 70 percent in terms of made kicks, but with two games left to play it's hard to imagine the Chargers really want to make a change.