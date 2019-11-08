Chargers' Michael Badgley: Does little in loss
Badgley converted his lone field-goal attempt and also connected on all three extra-point attempts in the 26-24 loss Thursday to the Raiders.
Between turnovers and conversions in the red zone, the Chargers simply didn't need to rely on their kicker to score points, ultimately utilizing Badgley for a simple 27-yard attempt late in the third quarter. The second-year kicker should be in for a better day in Week 11 when the Chargers will likely be forced to keep up with the high-scoring Chiefs' offense.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Nets 14 points in first game back•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ready to kick Week 9•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Slated to return against Packers•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ruled out Sunday vs. Bears•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not expected to kick Sunday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Mike Gesicki, Jonnu Smith and Vance McDonald are among the highlight options in Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.