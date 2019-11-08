Badgley converted his lone field-goal attempt and also connected on all three extra-point attempts in the 26-24 loss Thursday to the Raiders.

Between turnovers and conversions in the red zone, the Chargers simply didn't need to rely on their kicker to score points, ultimately utilizing Badgley for a simple 27-yard attempt late in the third quarter. The second-year kicker should be in for a better day in Week 11 when the Chargers will likely be forced to keep up with the high-scoring Chiefs' offense.