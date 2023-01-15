Davis sustained a pectoral injury during Saturday's wild-card contest in Jacksonville.
Davis took some friendly fire from Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray on a tackle in the third quarter and remained on the turf for a spell before heading to the sideline. If he's unable to return, Ja'Sir Taylor will fill in for Davis at outside cornerback opposite Asante Samuel.
