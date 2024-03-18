The Commanders and Davis agreed to terms on a contract Monday, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.

Davis provides Washington with an experienced cornerback to help replace the void left by Kendall Fuller, who recently inked with the Dolphins. The 29-year-old is coming off a mixed 2023 campaign in which he was benched at multiple points and allowed a career-high 13.8 yards per completion and 9 yards per target, as Rhim notes. He could compete for starting snaps with Benjamin St-Juste, while 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes will likely get another crack at a No. 1 role.