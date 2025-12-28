Saints' Michael Davis: Done for day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Titans, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Davis suffered an apparent shoulder injury in the contest, bringing his day to a premature end. The cornerback operates primarily as a special-teams option, so his absence carries little to no impact on defense.
