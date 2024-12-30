Davis (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against the Falcons.
Davis suffered a shoulder injury while tackling running back Bijan Robinson on Atlanta's first possession of the game. In the cornerback's absence, Kevon Seymour is a top candidate to see an increase in workload in Washington's secondary.
