Davis (shoulder) returned to the field in Sunday night's matchup with the Falcons, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Davis was briefly sidelined with a shoulder injury, but he quickly returned to action in the first quarter. The 29-year-old will continue to operate as the team's No. 3 cornerback versus Atlanta.
