Davis (shoulder) was placed on the injured reserve list Friday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The 29-year-old from BYU sustained a shoulder injury in the Week 17 win over the Titans and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise he's shifted to IR. Davis finished his 2025 campaign with four total tackles across 11 appearances while primarily contributing on special teams (eight snaps on defense, 113 on special teams).