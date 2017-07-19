Chargers' Mike Williams: Could miss time to open training camp
Williams (back) may be a candidate for the physically unable to perform list if his injury continues to linger into training camp, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
While the team remains hopeful Williams will be ready for the start of training camp, it seems increasingly likely the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft could miss time after suffering a mild disk herniation during the first practice of rookie minicamp. With Williams on the mend, look for Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin to benefit from the additional practice reps, with the former seeking out the No. 2 WR role behind Keenan Allen.
