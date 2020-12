Omar Ruiz of NFL Network relays that after both Williams (back) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) tested out their injuries in pre-game warmups, Allen gave "a thumbs up that both he and Williams will play" Thursday night against the Raiders.

Confirmation of the duo's status, either way, will arrive when the Chargers' inactives are released prior to Thursday's 8:20 ET kickoff. Previously, it was thought that Williams would be out, but now it looks like he may give it a go after all.