Chargers' Mike Williams: Denies reports of season-ending back surgery
Williams (back) is denying reports that he may need season-ending back surgery, NFL.com's Lakisha Jackson reports. "I'm good. Everything good. The back situation. That was some false information being released," the receiver said Saturday. "I don't know who released it but everything is good."
This confirms earlier reports from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that while Williams -- who suffered a mild disc herniation in his lower back during rookie minicamp -- was a candidate for surgery a few weeks ago, his situation has improved and that's no longer the case. Going forward, it's likely the Chargers plant their first-round pick on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, which begins July 29.
