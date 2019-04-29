Adderley (hamstring) said Monday that he's fully healthy and will be ready for rookie minicamp, after he pulled his hamstring at his pro day, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The Delaware product fell further than many expected, selected 60th overall, and the hamstring injury could be to blame. As evidenced by this news, Adderley will be a full-go as he prepares for his first full season in the NFL. Lauded for his ball skills, Adderley will certainly challenge Rayshawn Jenkins for snaps at free safety opposite Derwin James in 2019.