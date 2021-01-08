Adderley tallied five tackles in the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Chiefs. He finished the 2020 season with 69 tackles, one interception, three passes defended and 318 kick-return yards.

The loss of Derwin James (knee) in August opened the door for the 2019 second-round pick to make a case for a starting safety job and for the most part, Adderley safely outplayed expectations. While the likes of Rayshawn Jenkins and Jahleel Addae operated closer to the line of scrimmage, the 23-year-old took advantage as the coverage safety in his first extended action as a pro. Too often Adderley wound up burned in single-coverage situations, but the return of James should give the Chargers, and Adderley, some flexibility when it comes to the positioning of their safeties. Both Jenkins and Addae will be unrestricted free agents entering the 2020 offseason leaving Adderley in prime position to build off the positive momentum as a starter in 2021.