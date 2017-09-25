Chargers' Philip Rivers: Multiple interceptions in loss

Rivers completed 20 of 40 passes for 237 yards and three interceptions in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

The stats don't lie; Rivers performance Sunday was simply subpar. It could have been even worse for fantasy owners, as standout Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters dropped a sure pick in the first half while another fourth quarter interception was later overruled after the ball just narrowly hit the turf. Rivers had seemingly cut down on the turnovers, having thrown just one interception through the first two games, but a relentless pass rush and poor decision making doomed the veteran quarterback from the get go. Things won't get much easier against a tough Eagles defense next Sunday.