Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said he believes Johnston is "really going to launch" as a starter during the 2024 season, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Horitz mentioned that in his time as director of player personnel with Baltimore last season that Johnston "was a player we liked," and he praised the 2023 first-round pick's work ethic this offseason while acknowledging "some rawness to his game" as a rookie. Johnston finished with a subpar 431 yards last season despite suiting up for all 17 games, but with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (knee) no longer in the picture for Los Angeles, he has a clear path to a starting role alongside incumbent Joshua Palmer, while being joined by DJ Chark rookie second-rounder Ladd McConkey. New coach Jim Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman could spark life to the Chargers' offense, though the new scheme projects as a run-heavy approach. Still, Johnston will have every opportunity to establish himself atop this depth chart, despite his uninspiring rookie production. He'll need to make some strides this offseason toward more consistently gaining separation, not to mention cleaning up issues with drops.