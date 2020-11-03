Jenkins recorded seven tackles (six solo), two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Broncos.

Jenkins has now posted seven or more tackles in four of the last five games, but these were his first marks in the pass breakup and interception columns this year. His playing time has been consistent, playing all of the defensive snaps in five straight contests. Jenkins could be busy again Week 9 when Josh Jacobs and the Raiders come to town.