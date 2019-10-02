Chiefs' Byron Pringle: Snags pass, returns two kicks
Pringle caught a 13-yard pass and returned two kicks for 41 total yards during Sunday's 34-30 win over the Lions.
Pringle came up clutch Sunday, catching a short pass underneath from Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs' game-winning drive and taking it 13 yards to the Detroit 3, setting up a Darrel Williams touchdown run two plays later. It was a nice play in a big moment, but the fact that it was his only target should create pause. Tyreek Hill's (shoulder) return in the coming weeks should only reduce Pringle's role in the offense in the near future, though he may stick around on game days as a returner. Next up is a Colts defense that has done well to limit opponents' big plays in the passing game this season
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...